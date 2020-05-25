C Spire will continue to offer double the high-speed data — up to an extra 25GB per month — free to eligible postpaid and prepaid wireless smartphone customers through Sept. 30 in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
The company’s wireless division rolled out the free extra high-speed data feature in March after a public health emergency forced massive business and school closures and mandatory stay-at-home orders for thousands of consumers and business owners.
Brian Caraway, general manager of C Spire’s wireless division, said the offer is available to wireless consumers, along with other incentives, who may be interested in switching to C Spire from other carriers.
The company has added faster, safer ways for customers to purchase products, manage their accounts and stay connected to the services they need from expanded network capacity to free COVID-19 screening through the C Spire Health smartphone app, Caraway added.
To learn more, visit
