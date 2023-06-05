Georgia Ducksworth of Jones County was selected the overall 2022 Employee of the Year at Ellisville State School. In a ceremony on May 25, recognizing all the monthly winners for the year, Ducksworth was first announced as the winner from the Paul D. Cotten Sr. Unit, then received the top honor.
Ducksworth’s supervisor described her as an employee who is well-loved by the people she serves, respected by her coworkers and a role model to others regarding attendance, willingness to help, job performance and team-centered approach. She has been employed at ESS for 18 years.
“I am so overwhelmed,” Ducksworth said. “I can’t believe I won! I love working at ESS. It is like my second home.”
Other winners honored at the ceremony included Betty Butler of Ellisville (Hillside Unit winner), Katrina Wolverton of Laurel (Pecan Grove Unit winner) and Marvis Stewart of Bay Springs (Community Programs winner).
Wendy Bailey, executive director of the Mississippi Department of Mental Health, was the guest speaker.
“I think the Department of Mental Health has the most amazing staff of any agency,” she said. “I am so proud of what they do every day.”
The annual program dates back to 1996 and honors Direct Support Professional employees whose supervisors have selected them for 2022 monthly honors, and they gather with their administrators, sponsors and special guests. They are served a special meal, and a winner is chosen from each of the four units at ESS, then an overall winner is chosen. The program honors and celebrates the essential employees who have given care to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The employees invited to this program are the best in their units and are why ESS can offer the best level of care, organizers said.
The program and awards are funded by the Family and Friends Association, Employee Recognition Program and sponsors such as Brady IFS, House of Blessings Community Development, Accounting Associates PLLC, Aflac, Walley Forestry Consultants Inc., Alex Hodge- Owner of B Clean LLC, Community Bank of Miss., Owens Business Machines, Hattiesburg Psychiatric Services and Victoria Everett Photography.
