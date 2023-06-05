top ess employee

From left, Georgia Ducksworth (overall winner and Paul D. Cotten Unit winner), Marvis Stewart (Community Programs winner), Katrina Wolverton (Pecan Grove Unit winner) and Betty Butler (Hillside Unit winner)

Georgia Ducksworth of Jones County was selected the overall 2022 Employee of the Year at Ellisville State School. In a ceremony on May 25, recognizing all the monthly winners for the year, Ducksworth was first announced as the winner from the Paul D. Cotten Sr. Unit, then received the top honor.

Ducksworth’s supervisor described her as an employee who is well-loved by the people she serves, respected by her coworkers and a role model to others regarding attendance, willingness to help, job performance and team-centered approach. She has been employed at ESS for 18 years.

