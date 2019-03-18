Dunn Roadbuilders won a statewide award for Best Municipal Overlay for the paving of a parking lot along Front Street in downtown Laurel. The Mississippi Asphalt Producers Association presented the company with the award and Dunn representatives presented an aerial photo and duplicate plaque to Mayor Johnny Magee at a recent City Council meeting. From left, Dunn officials Dan Ashley, Rick Croy and Pepper Beckman with Magee. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
