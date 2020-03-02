Two Laurel companies were awarded contracts for maintenance work at the Mississippi Transportation Commission’s Feb. 11 meeting. The Mississippi Department of Transportation will oversee the 17 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure of the state.
“These projects will help MDOT continue to provide safe and reliable transportation to Mississippi’s traveling public,” said Tom King, chairman of the commission. “A robust transportation network is vital for economic development.”
In the Southern Transportation District:
• A $2.5 million contract was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, of Laurel for a 12-mile paving project on State Route 15 beginning at State Route 198 and going north in Perry County.
In the Central Transportation District:
• A $2.5 million contract was awarded to Walters Construction Company, Inc., of Laurel for safety improvements at the intersection of State Route 25 and River Bend Road in Scott County.
