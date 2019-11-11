Ellisville State School recently honored employees with five year increments of service at the Employee Appreciation Program. Employees received certificates and gifts of appreciation. A total of 119 employees were recognized, with 18 being commended for 25 or more consecutive years of service.
Among this year’s honorees were Carol Dykes and Vivian White, both of Laurel, and Dr. Linda Williams-Johnson of New Hebron, who have 40 years of service to ESS.
Rinsey McSwain, ESS director, said of Dykes: “Her accomplishments and reputation as a leader are well known and valued.”
In recognizing White, McSwain mentioned her employment with the Adult Activity Center for 15 years before she transferred to Horizons Meaningful Day Center in 1994.
“She is currently employed at Horizons and has been very dedicated to her job and working with our people,” said McSwain. “When not at work, Vivian enjoys spending time with her family.”
Employees with 5, 10, 15 and 20 years of service were also honored.
