Ellisville State School Direct Support Employee of the Month winners for October were, from left, Shirley Bridges of Prentiss, Curtis Trotter of Heidelberg, Shelby Singleton of Heidelberg and Georgia Ducksworth of Laurel. ESS Director Rinsey McSwain presented the awards to the employees and congratulated them on the honor. The monthly recognition program is sponsored by the ESS Family and Friends Association.
