Ellisville State School Direct Support Employee of the Month winners for September were Stephanie Allen of Heidelberg, Betty Butler of Ellisville, Barbara Miller of Richton and Katrina Wolverton of Laurel. ESS Director Rinsey McSwain presented the awards and congratulated the employees. The monthly recognition program is sponsored by the ESS Family and Friends Association. (Photos submitted)
