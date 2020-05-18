John Rounsaville will lead the Mississippi Development Authority as interim director to continue growing the state’s economy and win business for Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves announced.
Rounsaville has a history of fighting and leading the state and on the national stage, having served in offices from Rep. Charles W. “Chip” Pickering of Laurel to Gov. Haley Barbour and serving Presidents George W. Bush and Donald J. Trump.
Rounsaville has a long career of serving the people of Mississippi, dating back to his various roles for Pickering from 1998 to 2003. After serving as Pickering’s deputy chief of staff, Rounsaville joined Barbour’s office as policy adviser from 2004-06. He was then appointed by President Bush as state director for USDA Rural Development from 2006-08. He served as vice president of strategic services for Waggoner Engineering, Inc. from 2008-17.
Appointed by President Trump, he currently serves as state director for USDA Rural Development. Rounsaville holds various distinctions for his military service, including the Air Force Meritorious Service, Commendation and Achievement Medals, Global War on Terrorism Service Ribbon and Mississippi War Medal. He also currently serves as serve as a JAG and Major at the 186th in the Mississippi Air Force National Guard. A graduate of Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s and master’s, as well as a Juris Doctor from University of Mississippi, he has consistently delivered for Mississippi throughout his career.
Rounsaville and his wife Laura reside in Madison with their two sons — Luke, 10, and Graham, 8, and a baby girl on the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.