Courtney Ladner, CPO, of Eye Care Associates in Laurel is the recipient of the 2020 Paraoptometric Community Service Award. The award is presented annually by the Mississippi Optometric Association to recognize significant contributions to the profession of optometry and the general public. The finalists and winners were recognized at the MOA’s annual fall conference.
Paraoptometrics are health-care professionals who assist optometrists in providing the highest level of vision care to their patients. They serve as opticians, optical technicians, insurance clerks, clerical staff, personal assistants and receptionists.
Ladner, the paraoptometric technician and optician at Eye Care Associates, is a certified paraoptometric. Her responsibilities include designing, fitting and dispensing corrective lenses and frames, performing testing for glaucoma, macular degeneration and dry eye, and scheduling. She is an active participant at local health fairs, where she helps educate individuals on the importance of good eye health, such as early detection of glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and eye-care screening.
Outside of the office, she volunteers with the American Red Cross, local homeless shelters, the Lions Club and Relay for Life. She is married to Rev. Arvin Ladner and they are active in Warren Hill Methodist Church.
The Mississippi Optometric Association, founded in 1947, represents more than 1,000 doctors of optometry, optometry students and paraoptometric assistants and technicians in 72 counties across the state.
