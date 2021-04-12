The Family Dollar on South 16th Avenue in Laurel will have a grand re-opening of the renovated store on Saturday.
In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of necessities, the renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the LAUREL community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.
