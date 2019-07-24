Summer in Mississippi for hundreds of children and students across the state means summer camp. At the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation’s Safety Camp, 53 seventh- to 12th-grade students camp with a purpose thanks to the MFBF’s Safety Department.
With a focus to make learning a fun experience, counselors lead campers through hands-on sessions, including proper use of farm equipment, ATV safety, how to perform CPR and even the effects of drinking and driving.
Experts from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and Entergy also educate campers about venomous snakes, illegal drugs and the dangers of downed power lines.
The four days these teens spent at safety camp in Canton was packed with fun, but with a mission to keep campers and their families safe once they return home.
Cash Anglin of Ovett was among the dozens of campers to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.