Broadband internet provider TEC received a federal grant from the Community Connect Grant Program to help deliver access to faster internet to the most rural and underserved portions of Jasper County. TEC has previously invested in the area’s broadband infrastructure, and this grant allows the company to extend that service to Paulding, Rose Hill and Newton.
“The necessity of high-speed internet access is gravely apparent in small-town communities,” said Lisa Wigington, TEC’s Vice President of Strategic Operations. “This project will be major progress to close the digital divide for some of the most rural portions of Jasper County. We are very grateful for this grant, which also allows TEC to create a Wi-Fi hotspot location with public access to computers at the Country Corner Store in Newton.”
The Country Corner Store will become a fast-fiber internet access point, and TEC will provide 24 months of free service and two laptops to help make this community service possible.
“The day we can get everyone in these communities access to internet will be a great day,” Jasper County Supervisor Eddie Helms said. “We don’t have it out here. I don’t even have it where I live, in the south part near the Jones County line. These young people need it, and I hope everyone is able to get access to this because it seems to be the way everything is going nowadays.”
TEC’s continued goal is to minimize the broadband-access gap by providing a reliable, high- quality and affordable internet solutions. TEC supports the local economy with dependable fiber internet connections, which offer improved quality of life through telemedicine, distance learning and work-from-home options. Additionally, high-speed broadband provides personal enjoyment, such as streaming videos or gaming.
The current project covers a little over 80 miles and will connect more than 1,000 residential and business customers to fast-fiber internet, providing symmetrical Gigabit speeds, home security and phone services to Jasper County. Internet connections of 1 Gig or more give the best online experience for streamers, gamers, social-media users and families using multiple devices at home. To learn more or sign up for service, visit www.TEC.com/SignUp to complete a short form.
TEC employs more than 200 people across Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia and Louisiana. The company has invested in and currently maintains approximately 1,600 miles of fiber in its rural markets.
For nearly a century, TEC has provided telecommunications services to rural America and was the first to bring internet options to many rural markets more than 20 years ago.
For more, visit TEC.com.
