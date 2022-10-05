Ingram hired as TEC technician

More than 1,400 homes and businesses will soon gain access to high-speed broadband in Jasper and Smith counties thanks to TEC and USDA’s Reconnect Program.

An estimated 173 miles of fiber infrastructure is slated for construction and will connect more than 1,400 homes and businesses to “blazing fast” internet, according to a press release from TEC. The project will be made possible through an estimated $10 million investment by TEC and the USDA program. 

