More than 1,400 homes and businesses will soon gain access to high-speed broadband in Jasper and Smith counties thanks to TEC and USDA’s Reconnect Program.
An estimated 173 miles of fiber infrastructure is slated for construction and will connect more than 1,400 homes and businesses to “blazing fast” internet, according to a press release from TEC. The project will be made possible through an estimated $10 million investment by TEC and the USDA program.
“We remain committed to connecting as many homes and businesses as possible,” said Joey F. Garner, president and CEO of TEC. “Gaining access to high-speed broadband will greatly improve the quality of life for this community and increase economic development.”
Dependable fiber internet connections offer improved access to telemedicine, distance learning and work-from-home options along with providing personal enjoyment, such as gaming or video streaming. TEC’s goal is to minimize the broadband availability gap by providing communities with reliable, high-quality, and affordable internet access, Garner said.
TEC employs more than 200 people across Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Louisiana. The company has invested in and is currently maintaining approximately 1,700 miles of fiber in its rural markets. TEC has been a forerunner in providing telecommunications services to rural America and was the first to bring internet options to many rural markets more than 20 years ago.
Those interested in signing up for service should go to www.TEC.com/SignUp to complete a short form.
