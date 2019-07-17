Laurel Main Street will kick off its first Wine Down Downtown on Friday from 5-8 p.m.
“This new event is a perfect way to enjoy a relaxing evening once a month, so we hope you come wine down in downtown Laurel,” Laurel Main Street wrote in a news release.
Retail stores and boutiques will be open until 8 p.m., with each store having fun sidewalk sales and/or in-store promotions. All of the downtown restaurants will be open, too, Main Street wrote.
Laurel Main Street will be selling reusable, collector-style wine glasses for $15, which will allow people to walk around town while enjoying unlimited wine tastings at all participating merchants.
Those not wanting to drink are encouraged to participate in the event at no cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.