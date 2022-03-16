Several Pine Belt Counties have been awarded federal funds that are made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food & Shelter Program.
The amount of money — which has more than tripled since an announcement was reported last month — is being provided to help support and expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in Jones County ($66,497) and Wayne County ($23,491).
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
• Be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government;
• Be eligible to receive federal funds;
• Have an accounting system;
• Practice nondiscrimination;
• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs;
• Have a voluntary board, if they are a private, voluntary organization.
Public or private agencies interested in applying for funds must contact local board Chairwoman Jennifer Pippen at Glory House Global Outreach by phone at 601-262-5555 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or at thegloryhouselaurel@gmail.com for more information.
