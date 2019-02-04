Jerry Ford of Jerry Ford Real Estate in Laurel celebrated 10 years of business with a surprise party on Jan. 25 at his office. He was joined by coworkers and business associates. An avid baseball fan, his agents and staff gave him Cubs tickets for the upcoming season and also a photo album with years of memories in the business.
