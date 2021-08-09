On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved an amendment adding congressional authorization of the full five-state corridor expansion of Interstate-14 to the pending Bipartisan Infrastructure Package. The completed I-14 would run from Midland-Odessa, Texas through Laurel and end at Augusta, Ga.
“The Interstate-14 designation of U.S. Highway 84 in this package will benefit Jones County for generations to come,” aid Ross Tucker, president of the Economic Development Authority of Jones County. “Proximity to interstates is one of the top factors for livability and industry sustainability. This future infrastructure advancement will have a significant impact on Laurel and unincorporated areas of Jones County for years to come.
“We have seen efforts from counties, cities and economic development professionals across five states push this through Congress over the last four years. It is wonderful to see the hard work pay off. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith along with Congressmen Steven Palazzo and Michael Guest have done most of the heavy lifting for the State of Mississippi in this effort. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Package still must move through the House of Representatives and the Oval Office before becoming a law. ”
The new interstate has been designated as a “Forts-to-Ports” project since it connects several strategic military bases and Gulf and Atlantic ports used for overseas deployments.
For more information, contact 601-649-3031 or visit www.jonescounty.com.
