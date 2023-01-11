On Monday, Diket’s Professional Drugs celebrated its ceremonial ribbon cutting put on by the Jones County Chamber of Commerce. Diket’s, a long-standing name in Laurel’s pharmacy landscape, was reopened in September by Wallace Drugs owner Joe Michael Robertson. The new clinic is located at 1107 Jefferson St. in Laurel, directly across from the main entrance of South Central Regional Medical Center. “The reception we’ve had has been amazing,” Robertson said. “We are glad to bring Diket’s back and plan on serving the community for years to come from this location. We are thankful for all of the support.” Robertson’s daughter Neely is pictured above cutting the ceremonial ribbon beside her father. (Photo by Josh Beasley)
