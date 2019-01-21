The offices of Bryan Nelson P.A. announce Ann Griffin’s recent promotion to partner.
Griffin, a Jones County resident, primarily practices out of the firm’s West Hattiesburg office located at 109 Fairfield Drive and concentrates her practice in the areas of wills and estates, guardianships and conservatorships, family law and automobile liability litigation.
She joined Bryan Nelson P.A. in 2015 and has been a member of the firm since then. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in English Licensure, where she graduated in 2006 with highest honors. Griffin received her juris doctor cum laude from the University of Mississippi School of Law, where she served as a member of Phi Delta Phi, Dean’s Leadership Council and the Business Law Network.
She is admitted to practice in all state and federal courts in Mississippi, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi. She is a member of the Mississippi Bar Association, Mississippi Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, South Central Mississippi Bar Association, Mississippi Women Lawyers Association and the Hattiesburg Area Young Lawyers Association.
Griffin is married to William Russell Griffin, market president of BancorpSouth, and both are members of First United Methodist Church in Laurel, where she serves as the leader of the Adoration Sunday School class. She is also a member of both the Laurel Arts League and Jones County Republican Women.
