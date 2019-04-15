Laurel Walmart shoppers can now click, pick, pay, then pull up to the store to get groceries. The new service started Friday.
Customers can order groceries at Walmart.com/groceries or by downloading the free Walmart app. They order as far as seven days ahead, and reserve a day and time to pick up their order that best suits their schedule. Walmart associates then shop for the best and freshest products to be sent home with customers upon pickup time.
“All customers have to do is check in and pull up in our designated pickup parking area, and we bring them out and load them in your car,” said Shantara Gray, E-Commerce assistant manager. “With your first order of $50 or more, customers can receive $10 off, and if you refer a friend, you get $10 off and so does that friend. It’s as easy as 1-2-3.”
Gray, who has worked for Walmart for 10 years, manages personal shoppers and dispensers, making sure they complete orders on time and are providing the best customer service and shopping experience for guests.
“We have listened to our customers’ wishes for an online grocery pickup service and we are excited for its launch,” she said the day before the new service started.
Customers who do their own shopping inside the store will have a new experience, too. There will be a changing room for mothers to breastfeed and change their children in private and a complete renovation to the store.
“We have been renovating since January, and through a lot of hard work, we hope customers will enjoy the new look,” Gray said.
Other improvements include newly renovated fitting rooms, new floors, new paint on the walls and navigational signs, and even a new and more modern look in the customer service station. In addition, there are new money service stations and more displays of items throughout the store, all in hopes to continue to grow and provide more for the community and customers of Laurel.
With these changes, there will be more than 100 new job openings, Gray said.
“My favorite thing about working at Walmart is being able to provide items needed for others,” Gray said. “Talking with and being available for customers whenever needed is our No. 1 priority, and when the customers and employees are happy, I’m happy. We plan to be as clean, fast and friendly as we can be.”
The Laurel Walmart is open 24 hours a day and is located on 16th Avenue. The store can be contacted by calling 601-649-6191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.