Massive new hatchery nearing completion, on target for March opening
•
More than 70 years ago, D.R. “Bob” Sanderson had a vision that created a golden opportunity — or a golden egg, if you will — hatching a company that has grown into a giant of the poultry industry.
After decades of growth and expansion, Sanderson Farms is breathing new life into the community where it all began through the construction of a $19 million hatchery that will open doors for even more growth in the future.
The new state-of-the-art hatchery at Howard Technology Park in Ellisville, which is on schedule to begin operations the second week of March, will replace the company’s original hatchery in Laurel after a half century of production.
“The hatchery in Laurel is about 50 years old,” said Pic Billingsley, director of development and engineering at Sanderson Farms. “But it was time for us to build a new hatchery with new technology and make it a more modern facility, built to the standards that we operate under today.”
Those new standards have propelled the company to unprecedented heights. Sanderson Farms, the only Fortune 1000 company with headquarters in Mississippi, reported a record volume of 4.81 billion pounds of poultry products sold in 2020. With operations spanning over five states and more than 18,000 employees, Sanderson Farms’ net sales for 2020 were reported to be $3.564 billion.
Sanderson Farms stock has also been a consistent winner, with the price closing over $140 per share on Friday. In December, it topped out at nearly $147 per share.
The company has facilities in Texas, Louisiana and North Carolina, in addition to its large footprint in the Pine Belt. The company also has a facility in McComb. In 2019, Sanderson Farms was ranked third in the United States in chicken production with nearly 10 percent market share.
With the success comes more opportunities for expansion, for which reason the spacious new facility in Ellisville will come with even more advantages, Billingsley said.
“It’s a 55,000-square-foot facility. If we elect to expand our operations further in Mississippi, this hatchery will give us the ability to do that,” Billingsley said.
As if the massive construction project is not enough of a challenge, Sanderson Farms and its partnering contractors have also faced the task of working around the numerous obstacles that come with operating in the age of COVID-19. Billingsley said overcoming these challenges has required constant communication and coordination with all involved parties.
“It’s something we deal with and talk about daily,” he said. “Just making sure that the contractors that are building it have protocols in place to allow their employees to build the hatchery safely. We also require them to adhere to the same standards that our company has in place so that we don’t put any of our employees in an unsafe situation, and they have done a great job with that.”
As time has passed and the team of workers have grown accustomed to following the extra safety procedures, Billingsley said the most pressing issue as of late has not been a battle with COVID, but rather a battle with Mother Nature. Nevertheless, they continue to press forward.
“The biggest thing we’ve dealt with recently is the weather over the last 90 days,” Billingsley said. “But we’re in good shape. We’re where we need to be, and we look forward to beginning operations in the middle of March.”
Through all of the company’s continued growth and success throughout the Southeast — even recently being honored as one of America’s best employers — Billingsley said Sanderson Farms continues to take great pride in its Jones County roots and is thrilled about the opportunity to invest in the future of its community.
“Jones County has been the place we’ve called home for a long, long time,” he said. “The fact that we could build this new hatchery in Ellisville to support our operations meant a lot to us. So we’re excited that we’re getting to build it, and equally as important is that we’re getting to do it in Jones County.”
