Premier Sports Bar & Grill reopens as a tribute to Laurel High scholar
After being closed since June 6 due to flooding and COVID, Premier Sports Bar & Grill owners Natasha and Ricci Page faced tragedy — the loss of their 18-year-old son Bryce’ston Armani Page.
“On Aug. 24, we lost our son Bryce’ston in a motorcycle crash, so it’s been challenging for us these past three months,” said Natasha. “We were planning to reopen Sept. 23, but we just couldn’t get it together.”
The Pages decided they had to continue with their plans and reopened their restaurant Sept. 27, but not without Bryce’ston. Photos of the Laurel High scholar-athlete adorn the restaurant and a special room features his football portrait along with memorabilia from the sports he played.
“The room used to be the lounge area, now it’s a memorabilia room,” Mrs. Page said. “We want everybody to see all of Bryce’ston’s memorabilia.
Bryce'ston was a recent Laurel High honors graduate who starred on the football, soccer, track and powerlifting teams. He was a state all-star selection in soccer and signed with Southwest Community College his senior year of high school. He was also a Superintendent’s List Scholar who was in the Key Club.
“The community has come out to support us, and the love that’s been shown has just been overwhelming," Mrs. Page said. "Every day has been a struggle for us, so you guys just keep us in your prayers.”
The family and Jones County Chamber of Commerce hosted a grand reopening ceremony Thursday with food, live music and door prizes for those who came to celebrate.
“I feel good about reopening, and this helps give us something to do,” Mr. Page said. “I like the turnout, and it’s just good to be around a lot of people.”
The Pages established Premier Sports Bar & Grill in 2016, a lifelong dream of the couple to own a business. Because of their love of sports and their desire to have a gathering space for family and friends, the Pages opened a sports bar that offers a family-friendly atmosphere. Over two to three years of planning and finding the right location, they purchased the building at 1260 Ellisville Blvd.
“We started out really small, just cooking rib plates,” Mrs. Page said. “Then we
grew and grew and grew, got the liquor license, and now we are looking to open another location in Hattiesburg.”
The couple also purchased the former Laurel Yamaha location to use as a venue for events, such as weddings and parties.
“We were going to name it The Palace but changed the name to Bryce’ston Armani Hall,” she said. “It will be up and ready Dec. 1.”
The restaurant is truly a family business — with both of the Pages’ sons and Mr. Page’s parents working at Premier to keep the restaurant running. Mr. Page runs the grill and said he creates all of the rubs for the meats.
“We are big on family — it’s definitely a family atmosphere,” Mrs. Page said.
“We get a lot of questions, asking if kids can come in here, and yes, it’s kid-friendly. When you go in certain sports bars, you might not see their son’s picture all over the walls, but we want you to feel like you are at home and comfortable when you come here.”
The restaurant is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
All of the food is cooked to order and available to purchase on Doordash.
