Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport’s carrier SkyWest will partner with United Airlines to provide the Pine Belt’s air service starting July 1. There will be two daily non-stop flights to Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport on a 50-passenger regional jet, said Tom Heanue, executive director of the airport with the code name “PIB.”
“It’s probably going to make 50 percent of our people upset and 50 percent of our people happy,” Heanue said.
Skywest has been carrying PIB passengers to Dallas for the last few years, while it was partnering with American Airlines. But that partnership is coming to an end because American is cutting service to a dozen or so communities across the country, including Laurel-Hattiesburg. SkyWest approached United and agreed to a new partnership to continue serving PIB customers, Heanue said.
The switch is “great news” for the Pine Belt, he said, recalling a study that the local airport authority commissioned in 2018 to evaluate a move to United, but there was “no reason to ask SkyWest to change” at that time, he said.
The move should be good for the community, Heanue said, because numerous locals work in the oil business and those who go on mission trips fly out of Houston.
“It’s less congested,” he said of Bush Intercontinental Airport, “and there are probably just as many connecting flights out of there.”
Business is abysmal for the industry as a whole right now, but the airport is required to stay open for medical and military purposes, Heanue said. On Thursday, seven people were flying out of PIB on the first of two daily flights. That’s been the norm lately, with “0 to 8” on each flight, compared to the “20 to 30” that boarded each flight just a month ago.
Travel will pick back up soon, Heanue said, and when it does, he hopes locals will consider flying PIB. Contract negotiations will begin again in October.
“We’re always working to keep air service for the Pine Belt,” he said. “We’re always on the brink of losing it.”
Heanue acknowledged that the cost of flying from there is “not always the cheapest,” but he asked that people who are planning to fly to check out the prices when they’re booking a flight and give PIB a shot.
For some people, the convenience of easy check-in, free parking and “being 15 minutes from home when you land” is worth paying a little more for, he said. Daily departures are at 11:25 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and the return is at 9:20 p.m.
“The cities of Hattiesburg and Laurel are grateful to SkyWest for believing in our communities and for SkyWest’s willingness to partner with United to provide this service,” Heanue said. “United brings a global airline to the Pine Belt with a strong network. We look forward to helping SkyWest grow the United brand in Mississippi.”
Tickets are available on the United Airlines website, www.united.com.
