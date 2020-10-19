The annual I-59 Drive Thru Job Fair is now set for Nov. 5 at the South Mississippi Fairgrounds in Laurel from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This event will not only bring job seekers directly to employers but will do so in the safest way possible. Everyone will be required to wear masks on site. All job seekers will remain in their vehicles. A separate tent will be provided for in-depth interviews.
Tent setup will begin at 7 a.m. Employers must provide their own tent with adequate tie-down capacity. Stakes are not allowed, and electricity is not available. Employers may register at www.jobfairs.ms.gov.
Registration, which includes a table, two chairs, two lunches and position listings, is $125. Oct. 23 is the deadline for registration.
For more information, contact Adam Todd at 662-360-1243 or Sandy Holifield at 601-649-3031 or 601-433-7340.
