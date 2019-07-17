The Jones County Chamber of Commerce is launching a new program for emerging professionals in Jones County to connect called Jones CO.nnect!
A launch party is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at The Knight Butcher at 520 Central Ave. in Laurel.
The launch party is free to attend for active Chamber members. Employers and interested Jones CO.nnect members are invited to attend to learn more about the program and planned events for the fall.
Food, drinks, music and giveaways will be featured during the launch party.
Jones CO.nnect is a new benefit for Jones County Chamber members that will be an opportunity for employees with high growth potential to participate in ongoing professional development and networking programs. Those interested will need to enroll in the program, additional info available soon, to receive exclusive updates and access to the program.
Emerging professionals are encouraged to enroll for several reasons, including employees will have access to new connections, information and training that they will be able to leverage in their everyday professional spaces. This is also another way that you can invest in your rising talent and support the next generation of Jones County leaders.
Employees with active and current Chamber members are eligible to participate. There is no age restriction to attend programs, but individuals who have aspirations to sharpen leadership and relationship development skills will reap the most benefits from participation.
