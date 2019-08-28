Three-term Laurel Mayor Susan Vincent will be the keynote speaker at the Jones CO.nnect’s lessons in leadership breakfast on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Laurel Train Depot.
Lessons in Leadership breakfasts will provide emerging professionals the opportunity to interact with local executives and community leaders in an exclusive setting and learn how they became successful leaders within their fields.
Cost is $10 for Jones CO.nnect-enrolled members. For information, to enroll in Jones CO.nnect or to register for the breakfast, email Amanda Roll at amandar@edajonescom or call her at 601-335-4826.
This event is open to Jones CO.nnect enrolled members only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.