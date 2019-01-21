Joshua Jones has been promoted to senior vice president, announced CEO Justin Martin of Community Bank’s Pine Belt Region.
A native of Jones County, Jones recently served as vice president and has been in banking for nine years, all with Community Bank. In his new role, Jones will continue to grow loans and deposits in Ellisville and manage the daily operations of the branch.
Jones is a graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in finance. He is also a graduate of The Mississippi School of Banking at Ole Miss.
Jones is a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Laurel, where he serves as a deacon.
Jones and his wife Bret have two daughters, Morgan and Mackenzie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.