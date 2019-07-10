Kiwanis Club of Laurel members heard an informative presentation on the history of Masonite of Laurel and the products currently produced at Wednesday’s regular club meeting.
David Casey, production manager for the Masonite fiberglass business, and Kristy McCord, quality/sheet molding manager for the Masonite fiberglass business, spoke to club members about the door-facing products currently being manufactured at the Laurel facility.
Masonite was patented in 1924 in Laurel by William Mason, who was a friend and protege of Thomas Edison. The company began producing hardboard products made of steam-cooked and pressure-molded wood fiber in the late 1920s. The Laurel facility now only makes wood and fiberglass door facings and produces 750,000 wood facings and 50,000 fiberglass facings each week.
The Laurel facility employs more than 550 people, with Masonite corporate employing more than 9,000 worldwide at its numerous facilities.
Kiwanis members asked many questions and were impressed with the scope of Masonite operations here in Laurel and around the world.
Masonite is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and traded under the symbol “DOOR.”
The Kiwanis Club of Laurel meets most Wednesdays at noon at the Laurel Country Club. Prospective members are welcomed to attend meetings and learn more about the philanthropic activities of Kiwanis.
