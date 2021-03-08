MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alfa Insurance honored its Laurel office with the 2020 Top Service Center Award for Mississippi during the company’s annual awards ceremony last month.
Alfa’s best agents, managers and service centers were honored for their dedicated service and commitment to policyholders. The Laurel Service Center, located at 1021 Highway 15 North, is staffed by field sales specialist Amanda Hohol, CSR Hannah Weems and agents Chase Kervin and Justin Zachary. They represent the company’s auto, home, life and business insurance. Alfa and its affiliates provide insurance and other financial services to nearly 1 million customers in 11 states. Learn more at AlfaInsurance.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.