A pair from the Pine Belt are the newest members of the Board of Certified Court Reporters appointed by the Mississippi Supreme Court.
Attorney Jerry D. Sharp of Laurel and court reporter Melissa Magee of Mount Olive are the new appointees and Circuit Judge David B. Strong of McComb and court reporter Huey Bang of Pass Christian were reappointed to the board. Chief Justice Mike Randolph signed the appointment order on July 6. All new terms on the Board are for two years.
Magee takes the board position previously held by court reporter Amanda Wootton of Ridgeland, and Sharp takes the position previously held by attorney LeAnn W. Nealey of Jackson. Sharp was nominated by the Mississippi Bar.
Magee and Bang were nominated by the Mississippi Court Reporters Association. Magee is a freelance court reporter. Bang is an official court reporter for the Second Circuit Court District of Harrison, Hancock and Stone counties. Judge Strong was nominated for reappointment by the Supreme Court.
The Mississippi Legislature created the nine-member Board of Certified Court Reporters to oversee the licensing of certified court reporters and the granting of temporary permission to noncertified and nonresident court reporters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.