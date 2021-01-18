A Laurel man is one of six people promoted to vice president in the engineering firm, company officials announced.
Kris Lightsey joined Neel-Schaffer in 2009 and serves as a project engineer and manager in the firm’s Laurel office. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Civil and Environmental Engineering and spent four years as a graduate researcher for Mississippi State University on a National Science Foundation project that focused on wastewater treatment of hazardous organic compounds.
Lightsey and the others were congratulated “for the accomplishments they have achieved for Neel-Schaffer and True North,” said Hibbett Neel, PE, CEO and President of Neel-Schaffer. “They reflect the values of our company and all do a tremendous job of serving their clients as well as the communities where they live and work. We look forward to watching them continue to grow and help others in the company develop as well.”
Founded in 1983, Neel-Schaffer is a multi-disciplined engineering, planning and construction management firm with offices throughout the South.
