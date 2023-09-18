Danny Nowlin, a native of Laurel and resident of Gulfport received NASA’s prestigious Space Flight Awareness Silver Snoopy award Sept. 6 during an on-site ceremony at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis.
Nowlin, senior photographer with SaiTech, Inc. at NASA Stennis, was honored for nearly two decades of dedicated work on behalf of the agency and center missions. Nowlin consistently produces high-quality photographic imagery services, which document and preserve the success of NASA’s rocket propulsion test objectives and other aspects of site operations.
Astronaut Sunita Williams, a native of Needham, Mass., presented the award. Nowlin received a Silver Snoopy lapel pin flown aboard space shuttle Discovery during STS-116’s assembly and crew rotation mission to the International Space Station on Dec. 9-22, 2006.
Williams has a Master of Science in engineering management and was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 1998. She is a veteran of two space missions, Expeditions 14/15 and 32/33. Williams is training for NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test mission – the first flight with astronauts on Boeing's CST-100 Starliner.
During Expedition 14/15, Williams conducted four spacewalks totaling 29 hours and 17 minutes, a women’s record for astronauts at the time. During the Expedition 32/33 mission, Williams spent four months conducting research and exploration aboard the orbiting laboratory. She again set a women’s record at the time for total cumulative spacewalk time, at 50 hours and 40 minutes. In total, Williams has spent 322 days in space on two missions and ranks sixth on the all-time U.S. endurance list and second all-time for a woman.
NASA’s Space Flight Awareness Program recognizes outstanding job performances and contributions by civil servants and contract employees and focuses on excellence in quality and safety in support of human spaceflight. The Silver Snoopy is the astronauts’ personal award and is presented to less than 1 percent of the total NASA workforce annually. The award is presented by a member of the astronaut corps representing its core principles for outstanding flight safety and mission success.
NASA’s Stennis Space Center, located near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, is a federal city operated by NASA since 1961. As many as 40 onsite agencies, organizations, universities, and companies share operating costs, while pursuing individual missions, as a model of fiscal efficiency. If their combined workforces of about 5,000 employees were counted as a single entity, Stennis would rank among the Top 10 Mississippi companies in size. The site is a major economic engine for the Gulf Coast region, with an average direct annual impact of more than $625 million within a 50-mile radius.
