Stennis Space Center

NASA’s Stennis Space Center employee Danny Nowlin, a native of Laurel, receives the prestigious Space Flight Awareness Silver Snoopy award from astronaut Sunita Williams during a Sept. 6 ceremony. (Photo by NASA/La Toya Dean)

Danny Nowlin, a native of Laurel and resident of Gulfport received NASA’s prestigious Space Flight Awareness Silver Snoopy award Sept. 6 during an on-site ceremony at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis.

Nowlin, senior photographer with SaiTech, Inc. at NASA Stennis, was honored for nearly two decades of dedicated work on behalf of the agency and center missions. Nowlin consistently produces high-quality photographic imagery services, which document and preserve the success of NASA’s rocket propulsion test objectives and other aspects of site operations.

