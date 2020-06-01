This was a special year for Leadership Jones County — the program celebrated its 30th year with an alumni class selected to participate in a program with sessions designed by the participants themselves.
The sessions included special guest speakers: Stan and Brittany Pickering, owners of Chick-fil-A; Rhonda Smith, therapist at South Central Regional Medical Center; state legislators; George Bassi of Lauren Rogers Museum of Art; Linda Gavin, marketing director at South Central Regional Medical Center; Dr. Sam Jones of Jones College; Judy Holifield of Laurel Main Street; Mandy Hegwood of Neel-Schaffer; Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson; Jones County Justice Court Judge Billie Graham; Pastor Dr. Randy Turner of First Baptist Church of Laurel; and many others.
Unfortunately, the program came to an abrupt halt in March with one session remaining when Gov. Tate Reeves issued a shelter-in-place order to combat the spread of COVID-19, program organizers said.
Participants in the LJC Reunion program were:
• Jeannine Agee, Laurel School District
• Sylvia Clark, Hunt Southland Refining
• Ben Cole, Alfa Insurance
• Christy Drennan, Dunn Roadbuilders
• Chris Ishee, Community Bank
• Pollyanna Magee, Dixie Electric Power Association
• Peggy Padilla, SouthGroup
• Ashley Rae, Sanderson Farms
• Diane Smith, Clark & Associates
• Brynn Strickler, homemaker
• Anna Thornton, Wayne Farms
• Charlotte Gibbes-Williams, Laurel Housing Authority
Jones County Community Development Foundation/Economic Development Foundation of Jones County officials said they appreciate the commitment of those individuals as well as their company sponsors for allowing their participation in the program.
