Chancellor, Inc. hosted an Ideal Electrical National Championship qualifying round in Laurel in September, when Timmy White accomplished the best time in the state by being the fastest using Ideal tools to complete various electrician tasks.
White works for JNM Electrical, which is the local electrical contractor that is completing the work on the expansion of South Central Regional Medical Center using Chancellor, Inc. as a supplier. White is being sent to Florida to compete in this year’s Ideal National Championship, where he will be competing for a grand prize of $75,000.
There were more than 88,000 competitors in the qualifying rounds, and there will be 84 competitors at nationals. The champion of the national event will immediately compete for the international title, where the winners from the USA, Australia, Canada and China will battle for the final victory and a new Ram 1500 pickup.
White was accompanied by his wife Terri while he competed last weekend at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort. Competitors tested their skills and race against the clock to complete a task using Ideal tools, which will be provided.
