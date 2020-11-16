Eighteen employees with 25 or more consecutive years of service to Ellisville State School were recently honored. The Employee Appreciation Program is made possible by employee fundraising efforts throughout the year.
A total of 120 ESS employees with five, 10, 15 and 20 years of service received certificates and gifts of appreciation.
Honorees with 30 years of service — Althea L. Fisher of Hattiesburg, Charles Edward Kelly Jr. of Hattiesburg and Shona Yovonne Kelly of Hattiesburg — were unavailable for pictures.
