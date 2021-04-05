It was no April Fools’ Day joke — the Love’s Travel Stop celebrated its grand opening in Sandersville on Thursday morning.
The Sandersville store, located off Interstate 59 at the Sandersville-Sharon Road exit, adds more than 40 jobs and 93 truck parking spaces to Jones County. The new business also donated $2,000 to the Sandersville Police Department.
“We want to thank the town of Sandersville and the Jones County Board of Supervisors for helping to get our 17th location in Mississippi open,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Our team members are excited to help professional drivers and four-wheel customers get back on the road quickly and safely, with the best amenities and services available on the highway.”
The Love’s in Sandersville had a few setbacks that delayed it from opening on its original grand-opening date. Most of those were attributed to COVID-19. The Board of Supervisors assisted the town of Sandersville with providing infrastructure needs to accommodate the new business.
The new Love’s has a McDonald’s in its 11,000 square-foot property. The business is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including a dog park, 93 truck parking spaces, 63 car parking spaces, eight diesel bays, five showers, laundry facilities, Speedco truck-service center, CAT scale, bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, snacks and electronics.
For more, go to loves.com.
