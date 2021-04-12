Chairman Dane Maxwell of the Mississippi Public Service Commission signed an order formally releasing $21.4 million to DE Fastlink, LLC, to bring high-speed internet service to more than 30,000 homes and businesses in its seven-county service area. DE Fastlink LLC a subsidiary of Dixie Electric Power Association.
“I believe bringing high-speed internet to rural areas is the new historical movement in our part of the area,” said Maxwell, who was joined by company leadership and staff at its facility in the Powers Community. “We are going to be the ones to make history. In 100 years, we will be remembered as the people who brought high-speed internet to rural Mississippians.”
Maxwell went on to say that he is proud of electric power associations like Dixie Electric for their commitment “to bring affordable high-speed internet” just as they brought electric power to rural areas many years ago.
Last year, Dixie Electric participated in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I Auction process and was awarded the $21.4 million. After signing, DE Fastlink LLC is now approved as a designated Eligible Telecommunications Carrier, which allows DE Fastlink to accept the federal funds.
In the coming months, DE Fastlink will work to deploy high-speed internet and phone service to rural homes and small businesses that are currently unserved or underserved.
“We are thankful to have received the RDOF funding for our members,” Dixie Electric General Manager Randy Smith said. DE Fastlink is now serving more than 300 members with high-speed internet in south Jones County and northern Perry County.
DE Fastlink will continue to install a 3,000-plus-mile fiber-optic cable network, expanding internet services to Dixie Electric’s members over the next four to five years.
Mississippi was the second-highest recipient of these funds with a total of 21 winning bidders of RDOF funds that will potentially receive a collective total of more than $495 million.
More information on the RDOF Phase I auction is available at www.fcc.gov/auction/904, including complete auction results and a map of winning bids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.