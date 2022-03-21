Eye Care Associates’ doctor was selected as Best Optometrist in Leader-Call Readers’ Choice Awards
Dr. Tiffany McElroy of Eye Care Associates in Laurel is the 2022 Young Optometrist of the South. The award is presented annually by the Southern Educational Congress of Optometry International to an optometrist in the Southeast who has been practicing for 10 years or fewer to recognize significant contributions to the profession of optometry and the public.
“Receiving this prestigious award is such a big honor and so surreal,” McElroy said. “I am excited to represent the great State of Mississippi and the Mississippi Optometric Association at SECO this year.”
McElroy received her Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Mississippi State University and earned her Doctor of Optometry degree cum laude from the Southern College of Optometry. As a member of MOA, she is chairwoman of the Grassroots Committee and invests countless hours volunteering. She is also a member of the American Optometric Association.
“As optometrists, we do so much more than prescribe glasses and contact lenses,” she said. “We treat and diagnose many eye diseases and are often the first stop for trauma. I hope to continue helping my profession grow so that we can continue to provide better healthcare to our communities and patients.”
In 2020, McElroy was voted Jones County’s Best Optometrist in the Laurel Leader-Call’s Reader’s Choice award. She is a member of Laurel Main Street, St. John’s Episcopal Church and the Laurel Arts League. She and her husband Justin enjoy traveling and spending time with their two children, Henry and Claire.
SECO International, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a not-for-profit membership association founded in 1923 and counts as it members practitioners in the 13 southeastern states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
