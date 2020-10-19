Tiffany McElroy of Eye Care Associates in Laurel, is the 2020 Helen St. Clair Young Optometrist of the Year. The award is presented annually by the Mississippi Optometric Association to an optometrist who has been practicing for 10 years or fewer and recognize their contributions to the profession and the public.
Finalists and winners were announced at the MOA’s Annual Fall Conference.
McElroy received her bachelor of science in biochemistry from Mississippi State University and earned her doctorate of optometry cum laude from the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis.
As a member of MOA, she is chairman of the Grassroots Committee and invests countless hours volunteering during the legislative session. She is also a member of the American Optometric Association.
In March, she was voted Jones County’s Best Optometrist in the Laurel Leader-Call’s Reader’s Choice award.
She is a member of Laurel Main Street, St. John’s Episcopal Church and the Laurel Arts League.
