Mississippi Magazine’s annual Mercantile Mississippi will be Friday and Saturday at the new Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson.
The two-day Southern shopping event allows guests to shop Mississippi businesses and beyond in one location. Boutiques, stores, artisans and more will be onsite showcasing their wares and talents.
Many stage presentations are new this year, including the Friday Night Porch Party with Jay Morgan, musical entertainment by “The Voice” contestant Zach Bridges and “American Idol” contestant CandyLee Dobbs, an herb garden demo by Lakeland Yard and Garden and a book-reading by author Laurie Parker.
Patty Roper will demonstrate a simple and fun cameo project, a wedding panel of experts will answer their most frequently asked questions and Dawn Thomas from After 5 Designs will share tips for dorm-room décor.
Guests may purchase tickets to two more new events: “Brunch and Blooms with Julia Putt” on Friday at 10 a.m. and “Tea with Patty Roper” on Saturday at 10 a.m. Both shows’ tickets are $10 each and tickets are limited.
Tickets to the show are available for advance purchase online at mismag.com and available at the door for $10.
For more information, visit www.mismag.com/themercantileshow.com.
