Mississippi’s unemployment rate reached a record low in April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics today announced. The 3.4 percent unemployment rate marks the second consecutive month that Mississippi set a record low.

“Reaching a record low unemployment rate in in back-to-back months speaks volumes to Mississippi’s momentum,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “Our education system is thriving, jobs are plentiful and there are more opportunities than ever before. We’re making historic investments in workforce development and infrastructure and are attracting thousands of high-paying jobs to every region of the state. It’s a great day to be a Mississippian.”

