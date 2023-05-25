Mississippi’s unemployment rate reached a record low in April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics today announced. The 3.4 percent unemployment rate marks the second consecutive month that Mississippi set a record low.
“Reaching a record low unemployment rate in in back-to-back months speaks volumes to Mississippi’s momentum,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “Our education system is thriving, jobs are plentiful and there are more opportunities than ever before. We’re making historic investments in workforce development and infrastructure and are attracting thousands of high-paying jobs to every region of the state. It’s a great day to be a Mississippian.”
Mississippi’s new all-time low unemployment rate builds upon a string of victories for the state. A day earlier, the National Institute for Early Education Research recognized Mississippi as one of the top five states for high-quality pre-K. Mississippi’s high school graduation rate is currently at an all-time high and the state is leading the nation in fourth-grade reading and math gains.
In 2022, Mississippi set a record in new private capital investment when it finalized over $6 billion in new economic development projects. This includes the largest economic development project in Mississippi’s history, a $2.5 billion investment that will create 1,000 jobs with an average annual salary of almost $100,000. Since 2019, per capita personal income in Mississippi has risen by over $8,100 or almost 21 percent.
