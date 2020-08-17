Mississippi National Guard’s Gulfport-based 890th Engineer Battalion is partnering with the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport to extend a road located in the airport’s business park.
The engineers are working on the half-mile project, which started in early July, extending Superior Drive and installing culverts along the way. Airport officials say the new infrastructure will help them lure in new companies, and with soldiers providing the labor, the savings to taxpayers is approximately $1.5 million.
The extension will lead the road to a 124-acre site the airport is planning on marketing to supply-chain distributors in hopes of bringing more jobs to the area.
Tom Heanue, executive director of the airport, calls the extension a “regional endeavor” and a major economic development project.
“We have had interest in the site in the past, but the lack of infrastructure has decreased our chances of landing a major distributor,” he said. “The 890th Engineers are here to extend Superior Drive to the site’s center,” allowing access by economic developers and prospects.
Lt. Col. Jason Holmes, commander of the 890th Engineer Battalion, says the project not only helps the community, but keeps his unit mission ready.
“It’s a pretty technical project for the National Guard to take on, but it’s a great opportunity for us to exercise our equipment and make sure our soldiers are trained in their specific job skills as heavy equipment operators,” he said.
