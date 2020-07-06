Koby Palmer has joined Community Bank’s Laurel office as loan officer, announced Scott Pickering, Chief Executive Officer of Community Bank’s Pine Belt Region.
A native of Waynesboro, Palmer has been in banking for six years. In his new role, he will focus on managing and growing a portfolio of loans and deposits.
Palmer is a graduate of Mississippi College with a bachelor’s degree in history and he is a graduate of The Association of Finance and Insurance Professionals.
Palmer serves as a member of The Racquet Club of Hattiesburg and a supporter of Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation.
He attends Venture Church-Hunt Club Campus in Hattiesburg.
