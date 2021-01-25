Mackenzie Parker has joined The First as vice president and commercial lender. Parker joins the bank’s commercial lending team — Marcus Robinson, Wes Rouse, Shawn Harris and Chase Barnes — at the Midtown location in Hattiesburg.
Parker earned a Bachelor’s in Finance at Mississippi State University, is a Mississippi School of Banking graduate and a recipient of the Don Moak Achievement Award. He is attending the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. Parker has served on the Mississippi Young Bankers Executive Council and various committees of the Mississippi Bankers Association.
He is a graduate of Oak Grove High School and grew up attending Heritage United Methodist Church.
“I am excited to be back in Hattiesburg with The First and my family is looking forward to being a part of the Pine Belt,” he said.
Parker and his wife Lucy have two sons. He enjoys coaching them in Little League, playing golf and hunting.
“We are very excited to welcome Mackenzie to The First!” said Chase Blankenship, president of the Forrest/Lamar market. “He is a top young banker in the state with roots right here in Hattiesburg.”
The First, A National Banking Association, was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg.
