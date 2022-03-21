The Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant announced the company’s plans to build two new all-electric vehicles in the state. Nissan plans to invest $500 million in its Canton facility to support this project, marking nearly $4 billion invested in Mississippi since 2003.
Nissan will begin transforming its Mississippi operations with the latest in EV manufacturing technology to support production of new Nissan and Infiniti EV vehicles, scheduled to begin in 2025. The project includes upskilling nearly 2,000 employees at Nissan Canton and will help ensure these jobs remain in Mississippi.
“For nearly two decades, Mississippians have kept our state at the forefront of the world’s automotive industry,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “The announcement that Nissan Canton is shifting some production to EVs further positions Mississippi as a leader in this crucial economic sector."
The announcement is part of Nissan Ambition 2030 and will make Mississippi home to Nissan and its employees for years to come.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements, equipment installation and workforce training in support of the project. Madison County is providing assistance, as well. Additionally, Accelerate Mississippi is assisting Nissan with its upskilling, retraining and community-outreach efforts.
Nissan Canton employs approximately 5,000 people and has assembled nearly 5 million vehicles. The plant currently produces the Altima, Frontier, TITAN and TITAN XD models.
