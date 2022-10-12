1st Franklin Financial recently hosted a ribbon-cutting for its new Laurel location. The lending institution is located at 2001 Highway 15 North Suite A, just north of 20th Street. The phone number is 601-340-5530 and the website is www.1ffc.com. The business, founded in 1941, provides short- and long-term loans. From left, notary Jessica Powell, manager Andrea Ratcliff, Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee, assistant manager Kimberly Edwards and Operations Vice President Marty Miskelly. (Photo by Timothy Milling)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.