The Mississippi Main Street Association has developed the Opening Doors video library as a resource for small businesses in Mississippi that are coping with the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Opening Doors resource features classes specifically tailored to business recovery as well as long-term stability. As businesses reopen and rebuild, these quick tutorials focus on recovery-related issues and getting businesses back on track.
Expert consultants speak on a variety of topics, including e-commerce, marketing, retail, restaurants, and how to build an online presence for your small business. These video tutorials serve as tools that can be used now and in the future for small business owners.
The videos can be found at www.msmainstreet.com.
