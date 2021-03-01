Chase Barnes and Jean Johnson have been promoted to vice president and commercial lender at The First. They joins the bank’s commercial lending team of Chase Blankenship, Marcus Robinson, Wes Rouse and Shawn Harris at the Midtown location in Hattiesburg.
Johnson has been with The First for 15 years, beginning as a teller, working her way to branch manager and then to handling major portfolios for the bank. In her new role, she will have a select group of commercial customers and help grow The First’s Private Banking division.
She and her husband Jonathan have two daughters, attend Venture Church in Hattiesburg, and enjoy traveling and spending time with friends.
Barnes is a Petal native and graduate of Jones College and the University of Southern Mississippi. He is working on a Master’s in Business Administration at Southern Miss. He is a member of Pine Belt Young Professionals (Class of 2021 Leadership Pine Belt) and The Greater Hattiesburg Homebuilders Association.
Heand his wife Kelsey enjoy spending time with friends and family and keeping up with their two dogs Zeus and Remi.
The First, A National Banking Association, was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg. Information is available at www.TheFirstBank.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.