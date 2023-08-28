For the last few years, I’ve been raising a warning flag about the Environmental, Social and Governance movement, it’s politically motivated selection of financial winners and losers, and the threat this poses to Mississippians’ savings and retirement goals. I am pleased to report that this summer we marked one of our biggest wins yet.

In mid-August, S&P Global – one of the nation’s credit rating agencies – announced it would stop publishing ESG ratings in their reports after states and financial officers called their practices out as deceptive and potentially fraudulent.

Mississippi Treasurer David McRae 

