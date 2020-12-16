An Ellisville man will lead the industry that represents the most lucrative farming industry in the state.
David Porter of Mar-Jac Poultry was elected chairman of the Mississippi Poultry Association Board of Directors for 2021 and will take over starting Jan. 1.
“This past year has been a challenge unlike any other previous year,” Porter said. “During this critical time, the MPA capably represented its 1,000 members to express the needs of the industry to our elected officials. The MPA is a distinguished organization with a long history of serving the poultry industry to which I am humbled to be a member.”
Porter is live operations manager for Mar-Jac Poultry’s Waynesboro Complex. He has 33 years experience. He worked for Marshall Durbin as breeder manager before Mar-Jac Poultry acquired the company in January 2014.
Porter and his wife Deb have been married for 48 years and are members of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church of Ellisville. They have three children, David, Jessica and Jennifer.
Porter replaces Steve McLaurin of Peco Foods as chairman of the association’s 30-member board. Other members of the 2021 MPA Executive Committee are Vice Chairman Dr. Ryn Laster, Cal-Maine Foods; Treasurer Bobby James, Wayne Farms LLC; past chairman Bob “Pic” Billingsley, Sanderson Farms; Executive Member-at-Large Ray Ables, Tyson Foods; and Chairman Sean McDonald of the Grower Advisory Committee.
